THESING, Ann



Of Dayton, passed away peacefully at home on December 4, at the age of 85. She was born Ann Louise Von Kaenel on April 22, 1936, in Marion, Ohio, to the late Harry and Alice Von Kaenel. Ann was the eldest of 7 children including John,



Robert, Harry, Carol, David and Thomas. She graduated from Ottoville High School in 1954 and attended the University of Dayton, where she met her



beloved husband, Dr. Paul F. Thesing, Jr. They were married in 1958 and Ann initially started a teaching position in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, while her husband completed Marquette Medical School before moving back to settle in Dayton. Upon Paul's retirement, they spent many wonderful years wintering in sunny, warm Naples, Florida. During their 63 years of



marriage, she was a loving mom to Paul III (Robert Hani),



Michael (Melinda), Lori Burgess (Dean), Christopher (Trace Jurica) and David (Sonya). She was proud of her grandchildren, Ashley Conley (Kory), Chelsey Burgess, Michael, Jr.,



Jonathan, Maxwell and Garrett. Her great-grandson Beckham Conley brought her much joy. Ann was always fashionable and enjoyed entertaining. She exercised her creativity through painting, pottery, and jewelry making. Ann was an avid reader her entire life and always had a book in her hands or



within easy reach. Her family and friends will remember her compassion, easy going nature, beautiful smile, sparkling eyes, infectious laugh, kindness and generosity of spirit. Her devotion to our Lord was an example for her family. Her faith gave her strength and comfort throughout her life. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Thomas, John and Robert. Ann was also joined in heaven by her brother Harry on the day of her passing. She will be deeply missed by her adoring husband Paul, children, grandchildren, great-grandson, siblings, nieces and nephews, and friends and



family near and far.



Visitation on December 15 at 9:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church, 272 Bainbridge St. Dayton, OH 45402, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM.



Burial at David's Cemetery in Kettering.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Trinity church.



The family respectively requests wearing of masks during the services. If necessary, they will be available at church entrance. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.

