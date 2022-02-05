Hamburger icon
THEODORE, Mildred "Marie"

Of Middletown, passed away on Jan. 27, 2022, at 98 years old.

The daughter of Tom and Cassie Hale was born on Jan. 26, 1924.

She was preceded in death by her son Walter Theodore and granddaughter Kimberly Theodore.

Mom is survived by her son Roger (Pam) Theodore, daughter Nancy (Dennis) Oszakiewski, and daughter-in-law Janet (Walt) Theodore; grandchildren Kelley Sullivan, Kenya Wells, Megan Oszakiewski, Donald Theodore, Amelia Theodore, Scott

Theodore, Joe Smedley, and Rick Sill; great-grandchildren Brett Gadd, Mitch Gadd, Hunter Gadd, Jazmine Wells, Danielle Wells, and soon to be Abigail Reed; and great-great-grandchildren Jayden and Jordyn Miller.

Mom loved ALL her children and had a passion for her family. We are all saddened that was taken away from her.

There will not be a funeral.

