THEILL, MARJORIE

THEILL (Schaefer), Marjorie



Marjorie Schaefer Thiell was born in Yonkers General Hospital to George and Louise Schaefer on December 6, 1921. She attended New York and New Jersey schools and was graduated from Barnard College at the age of 20. During World War II, while working as a paralegal in New York City, she met Army Lieutenant Edward Paulding Thiell, son of Samuel Coit Thiell and Grace Paulding Thiell of White Plains, New York, shortly before his convoy left for the ETO. Upon Edward's return from combat, where he served with the 12th Armored Division and was awarded the Bronze Star medal for valor, the couple became engaged and were married in 1947 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Forest Hills, Long Island. Edward was graduated from Lehigh University in January, 1950, as a civil engineer, obtained a position with Parsons, Brinckerhoff and the couple began to move with the job, living in Virginia, Florida, and Connecticut before coming to Ohio in 1958, where they settled. In New York City Marjorie volunteered at Bellevue Hospital and was a member of the American Women's Association. She was an active member in many local organizations in the community life wherever they lived and was a 50 year plus member of the League of Women Voters, holding all offices in the Akron Area League.



Marjorie was preceded in death by her beloved husband in 1985, her sister, Grace MacMullen and her life-long friend and traveling companion, Doris Wilson of Florida. She is survived by her son, Edward Paulding Thiell of Columbus, Ohio, her daughter, Virginia Paulding Thiell of Oxford, Ohio, special cousins Ann Geschke and husband Richard of Bristol, Connecticut, Elizabeth Galletta and husband Chris and their daughters Grace Elizabeth and Abigail of Newbury, Connecticut, and Scott Geschke and wife Amy and their son Jackson and daughter Amelia of St. Leonard, Maryland.



Interment will take place in the Purdy-Paulding plot in White Plains Rural Cemetery where graveside services will be held on December 19, 2020.

