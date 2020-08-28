X

THAXTON, Patricia

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

THAXTON, Patricia Ann Age 71, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home. She was born November 11, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence and Delores (Fague) Thaxton. Patricia is survived by her siblings, Eugene G. (Linda) Thaxton and Christine M. Thaxton; niece, Brittnee Thaxton-Bell; nephew, Jerry Burnside; along with many other extended family and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 3:00-4:00 PM at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

