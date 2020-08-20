X

THATCHER, DWIGHT

THATCHER, Jr., Dwight D. Age 89, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Dwight was a longtime employee of Water Refining in Middletown. He was active in the Masonic Temple #716 John Durst Lodge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores, his parents, Dorothy and Dwight Thatcher Sr.; step-mother, Alice Thatcher; brother, Paul Thatcher; daughter, Stephanie Potter; and by a son, Dwight Thatcher III. He is survived by daughters, Pamela (Michael) Bruns and Lisa Thatcher; a sister, Joanne Sprta; grandchildren, Jessica Fox, Lindsey Stansberry, Brittany Bruns and Dustin Vincke; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ben Brooklyn, Cooper, Alexis, Colton and Caspian; he is also survived by his beloved dog, Skye. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Dayton Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Dayton.

