Tharp, Angie M. age 54 of Centerville passed away Tuesday July 9, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her father Robert E. Tharp and her brother Jason R. Tharp. Survivors include her mother Dianne C. Tharp, her sister Tricia L. (Tharp) Clifton (Cameron) and a nephew Cooper Davis Tharp and her beloved dog Bosco. Angie was a Centerville High School graduate. A Gathering of friends will be from 11 am-1 pm at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave Dayton, Ohio 45429 on Saturday July 27th followed by a Memorial Service at 1 pm. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in her memory. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



