Thall, Gail

Gail Ann Thall, age 86 of Fairfield, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Gail was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 22, 1936 to the late Charles and Marie (Fredrick) Ryan. Gail was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was also a talented artist and regularly attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fairfield. Gail will be dearly missed by her sons, Keith (Michelle) Trauthwein and Chris Trauthwein; her grandchildren; Joshua (Alysia Luke) Trauthwein, Marie Trauthwein, Jerry Trauthwein, Christy Trauthwein-Carpenter, and Bryan Trauthwein; her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Toni, Bryce, Brenden, Layla, Hollis, Destiny, Waylin, Lannie, Maddie, and Izzy; and her great-great-grandson, Keoni. Gail was preceded in death by her late husband, Larry Thall; and her brother, Joe Ryan. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Hamilton, P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597, www.hospiceofcincinnati.org. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home of Hamilton, OH www.browndawsonflick.com



