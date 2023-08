THADEN, Loretto Jean



Age 77, of Clayton, OH, passed away August 8, 2023. Service will be held Sat., August 19, 2023 2:00pm at Kingdom Hall in Dayton, OH. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek, OH.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com