THACKER, WINIFRED

THACKER, Winfred "Keaton"



Winfred "Keaton" Thacker, age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. He is preceded in death by his son, Jack Thacker. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons, Randall and Richard; daughter, Rhonda Victor; brothers, Hans, Buford and Ed; sister, Genevieve Watson; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 1-3pm at Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the family.

