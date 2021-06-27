THACKER, BRENDA

THACKER (Fisher),



Brenda Louise (Fisher) Thacker, age 72, of Dayton, passed away on June 23, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 13, 1949, the daughter of the late Floyd and Bertha Fisher. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Terry Thacker; and her sisters, Hazel and Dottie. She is survived by her children, Tammy Baker, Christina Baker, Angela Mowen and James Douglas; grandchildren, Amanda Baker, David Baker, Chris Mowen, Chelsea Mowen, Lisa Hart, Jody Baker, James Baker, Shylah Douglas and Kali Douglas; great-grandchildren, Amaya, Chace, Jaeden, Jolie, Noah, Freyja, Ellanor, Paisleigh, Emily and Void; sister, Sharon Scammahorn; brother, Floyd Fisher; and many other loving family and friends. Brenda was employed at Miami Valley Hospital in the Vital Statistics Department. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Brenda was loved by many people and will be dearly missed. Services will be held privately by the family. To share a memory of Brenda with the family, please visit



