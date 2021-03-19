TERRY, Roger L.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-5 pm on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME,
Urbana, Ohio. Masonic service will follow at 5:00 pm. Services will be provided by Harmony Lodge #8 F. & A.M. Funeral
service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 22, 2021, in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Lillibridge officiating.
Burial will follow at OakDale Cemetery, Urbana Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH
43078
https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral