Terry, Donald



age 67, departed this life, Saturday, July 26, 2024. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow, 11 AM, Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301-323 Mia Ave. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery 11 AM, on Thursday, August 8, 2024. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



