Terrell , Russell Dexter



Russell Dexter Terrell, 80, of Middletown, OH, passed away March 15, 2023, at The Winfield of Middletown. He was born September 28, 1942, in Sudith, KY, to James L. and Zelma M. (Sorrell) Terrell. He is survived by Sharon, his loving wife of 39 years; one sister, Alene Pelfrey. Also surviving are children, Mark (Penny) Terrell; Richard (Ginny) Ratliff; and Cynthia Stone. Through the combining of their families, he was blessed with many loving grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren that were so very dear to him. He also leaves behind many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who all held special places in his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Vada Wasson; a brother, Venice (Linda) Terrell; a son, Brian Patrick; a grandson, Adam Patrick Terrell. He retired in 1992 after 25 years as a Developmental Engineer from Monsanto/EG&G Mound Laboratory in Miamisburg, which included testing for Los Alamos and Sandia National Laboratories. Russ loved the outdoors; boating, fishing, hiking, and especially backpacking in segments on the Appalachian Trail. He was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God for many years, participating in the Visitation and Jail Ministries, which were such a blessing to him and others. A Visitation will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 12:00PM-1:00PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00PM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



