TERRELL, Linda S.



Age 69, of Germantown, OH, passed away unexpectedly,



Saturday, January 22, 2022, at home. She was born in W.



Liberty, KY, on May 15, 1952, to the late Ruth (Burgett) and Julius "Austin" Casebolt. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her



loving husband of 47 years, Gary L. Terrell. Linda is survived by her children, Melinda



Shugars, Steven (Andie) Terrell and Heather (David) Mattox; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Jeanne (Rick) Todd, and Jennifer (Blaine) Burton; her brother, Eric (Heather) Casebolt; a special aunt, Betty Vance; a special niece, Leisa Kidd; and numerous other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Bobby Reed, Sr., officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Please share



