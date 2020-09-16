TERRELL, Gary L. Gary L. Terrell, age 70, of Germantown, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Monday September 14, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born in Pelfrey, KY, on April 30, 1950, to the late Maxine (Prather) Gibson and Columbus "Jr." Terrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Russell Gibson a brother, Mike; and a sister, Susie Saunders. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda S. (Casebolt) Terrell; his children, Melinda Shugars, Steven (Andie) Terrell and Heather (David) Mattox; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren ~ and 4 on the way; a special niece, Leisa Kidd; 2 brothers, Kenneth (Kay) Terrell and William (Debbie) Terrell; his sister, Connie Thompson; his aunt, Betty Vance; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friend 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Friday September 18, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

