TENORE, Jack







TENORE, Jr., Jack Andrew



69 of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away in his sleep on the morning of November 27, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1951, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma Army Military/ Comanche American



Indian Hospital. Jack always felt a kindred spirit and respect for the Comanche American Indians because of his birth place on the Indian Reservation.



Jack was predeceased by his mother, Mrs. Gwendolyn Tenore of St. Augustine, Florida. He is survived by his father, Colonel Jack Tenore United States Army (Retired) of St. Augustine, Florida, his two sisters Gina Maria & Carolyn Ann, and his trusted friend & confidante', Mary Bennett.



As a youth Jack was awarded numerous badges in the Boy Scouts of America and earned the highest award as an Eagle Scout. Jack was an excellent swimmer earning a Lifesaving Certificate.



After high school Jack attended classes at the prestigious Corcoran School of Art in Washington, D.C., where he studied Drawing, Design, and explored working in Acrylic Painting. Upon graduation, Jack went on to use his talent of Silk- Screening to become a Fabric Design Printmaker.



Jack also loved Vintage Cars and owned a 1960's Classic MSG Sports Convertable.



Jack had exceptional intelligence with a quick wit and a good sense of humor. He had an extraordinary and unique way of looking at the world. Jack was also kind and always grateful for the little things in life. He especially enjoyed the holidays when all his family could be together.He took great pride in taking care of Andy, the family's beloved Lakeland Terrier dog.



Jack's sensitive and expressionistic nature lead him to write poetry in his later years. He wrote an illustrated collection of endearing poems and a collection of beautiful love poems. He became a Published Poet.



Jack also loved music, especially of the 60's and 70's. He studied & played guitar and harmonica. He found much joy going to the music concerts at the St. Augustine Amphitheater and listening to the classic music of the 60's. This inspired him to begin working on a novel about the 1960's culture, which was a work in progress when he passed.



Jack loved his family and we love him dearly. He will be greatly missed.



Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.



A private Memorial Service will be held at his home and the family request no flowers or other remembrances be sent.



Memorial donations in Jack's name may be made to ...



Friends of the St. Augustine Amphitheater, (FOSSA) (a non-profit org. for the Arts)



