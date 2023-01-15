TEHAN, James Wise



70, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born January 24, 1952, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Robert and Mary (Wise) Tehan. Jim retired from Metals USA (formerly Krohn Steel) after many years. He has also worked for several other steel manufacturers in the area. His greatest hobby and passion was farming and he was a member of the Farm Bureau. Jim was a United States Air Force Veteran. Survivors include his wife Kay (Owings); three children, Rick (Kelly) Weber, Bryan Weber and Mindy (Josh) Lloyd; eight grandchildren, Bryant (Nikki) Weber, Michael (Elayna) Weber, Jamie (Ray) Collins, Chase (fiancée Alex Elam) Weber, Derrick Weber, Brandon Weber, Xander Weber and Caleb Weber; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, John (Connie) Tehan, Tom (Vickie) Tehan and his twin brother Joe Tehan; two nephews, Shawn and Todd and two nieces, Stacie and Angie. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jeremy Stout officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior in the funeral home from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Clark County Animal Welfare League.

