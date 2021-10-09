TEGGE, Marguerite A.



Age 92, of Fairfield, Ohio, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tue., Oct. 5, 2021, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 18, 1929, the daughter of Albert J. and Florence J. (Buckner) Burkey. On Oct. 17, 1953, at St. Peter church, she married Thomas N. Tegge, who preceded her in death.



Marguerite was dedicated to her family and treasured spending time with them. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, the Altar Rosary Society, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary and the K of C Auxiliary.



Survivors include her four children: Albert (Sharon) Tegge, Teresa (Greg) Sullivan, Mike (Paula) Tegge, and Tim (Jayne) Tegge. She also leaves eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and her devoted sister-in-law, Sara Meyer. Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Rita Burkey.



Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 pm, Sunday, Oct. 10th, 2021, at Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Prayers will be offered at 1:00pm Monday, October 11, 2021, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30pm in St. Ann Catholic Church, 3000 Pleasant Ave. Burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Ann Church or The Sight Center of Northwest Ohio. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



