TEETS, Donald G.



82 of Middletown passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at his residence. Don was



born on March 10, 1938, in Middletown to Ernest E. and Clara (Hall) Teets Sr. Don retired in 1994 from Armco Steel Co. after 38 dedicated years of service with most of those years spent in the



Hot Strip Maintenance Department. In his younger years he loved playing softball and fishing, especially for smallmouth bass. In his later years he enjoyed auctions, antiques, Middletown Collectables and coins. He is survived by his son, Derrick (Jami) Teets; grandsons, Garrett and Austin (Shelby) Teets; step-grandchildren, Justin (Megan) Lakes and Allison (Taylor) Baldwin; sisters-in-law, Cathy Teets and D. Ann Murphy; step-great-grandchild, Carolyn June Lakes and brother-in-law, Michael (Shelia) Murphy. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice G. Teets in 2019; brother, Ernest E. "Bo" Teets and sisters, June (Joe) Gebhardt and Diane Teets. The family would like to express a special "Thank You" to Patricia Hanselman for all her dedicated and loving care she gave to Don during his battle with Leukemia. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 3-5:00 pm at the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue. Memorial Contributions may be directed to Leukemia Research Foundation at 191 Waukegan Road, Suite # 105, Northfield, IL 60093-2744. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



