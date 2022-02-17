TEAGUE, Karen

TEAGUE (Wood),



Karen L. Wood Teague, age 63, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, passed away February 2, 2022, in Rock Island, Illinois. Karen was born July 25, 1959, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of George Wood and Inez "Tobie" Westmoreland Truss. Karen is a graduate of Springfield South High School and a member of the Church of God M.P.G. of T. She loved writing and knitting. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, James Teague of Rock Island, Illinois; her mother, Inez "Tobie" Truss; son, James (Jodi) Wood; daughter, Andrea (James Sammons) Wood of Springfield, Ohio; sisters, Denise Harris of Rock Island, Illinois, and Chrissy Wood of San Diego, California; brother, Jerome Wood of Springfield, Ohio; grandchildren, James Wood III, Genesis Maynard, Jared, Janay and Jayse Murphy of Springfield, Ohio; uncle and aunt, Napoleon and Rebekah Biles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Karen is preceded in death by her father and brother, Craig Allen Wood. Visitation will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, one hour prior to the memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Church of God M.P.G. of T. with Pastor Hattie Millender officiating. Due to COVID-19 masks are required. Arrangements are by Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryhenryfuneralhome.com.

