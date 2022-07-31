TEACH, Ted L.



Ted L. Teach, 88, of Huber Heights passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was born September 21, 1933, in New Carlisle the son of the late Herbert and Inez (Dillon) Teach. He was a member of Honey Creek Presbyterian Church of New Carlisle. He was a member of New Carlisle Lodge #100 F & AM. Ted also held memberships in many other organizations. Ted graduated BS Aeronautical Engineering, OSU 1957. Ted worked for North American Aviation, Grimes Manufacturing Co., Blackhorse Tile Co., and went on to co-found Laserplane, Inc., now known as Trimble, Inc. Ted also had several small businesses. Over the years he served on various company boards. He was the holder of 26 US patents. Ted had numerous hobbies. One of his favorite hobbies was restoring aircraft with his personal aircraft mechanic Doug Smith. One of Ted's most rewarding projects was a 30-year scratch build replica of Caro Bayley's Pitts-S1 often referred to as "Black Magic" finished in 1999. In total, 4 airplanes that Ted either built or restored won awards at the Experimental Aircraft Association Convention in Oshkosh, WI. The climax of EAA awards for Ted and crew Doug Smith and Bob Jacoby was in 2016 when the Grand Champion award went to his 1936 Ryan ST. Ted loved to spend time traveling around the world for work or vacations with family or friends. Ted was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He is survived by his daughters Cindy (Mike) Dillahunt and Connie Norris; grandchildren Megan Norris, Richard Dillahunt and Glenn (Rachael) Dillahunt; great-grandchildren Hayden Dillahunt, Chloe Dillahunt, Ethan Fewlass and Kayden Dillahunt; brother Richard (Joan) Teach, of Dunwoody, GA, and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents Ted is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Dottie (Hunt) Teach. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 12-2pm with the service to honor Ted beginning at 2:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) Programs Fund or Brookdale Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.trostelchapman.com



