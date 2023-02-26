TEACH, Kenneth



"Kenny"



Kenneth "Kenny" Teach, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023. He was born on January 5, 1935, in Clark County, OH, the son of the late Weldon and Verna Teach. Kenny was a long-standing member of Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren, where he served as Deacon for many years. He retired from Clark Landmark and was a member of the North Hampton Lions Club. Kenny is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Virginia Teach. He is survived by his daughters Brenda (Philip) Lambers, of Springfield, Ohio, and Denise (Jerry) Gaver, of Hilliard, Ohio; four grandchildren Ben (Erin) Lambers, Dylan (Natalie) Gaver, Sara (Nathaniel) Benoy and Dusty (Sarah) Gaver; twelve great-grandchildren Maria, Drew, Arthur, Julia, Theodore, Thomas, Savannah, Bellamy, Caroline, Elliott, Fallon and Elise. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 28th from 5-7pm. The service to honor Kenny's life will be held Wednesday at 10:30am at Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren, burial to follow at Myers Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



