TEACH, Dorothy

88, of Huber Heights passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was born August 9, 1933, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Clifford and Abbie Hunt. Dottie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ted Teach; daughters Cindy (Mike) Dillahunt and Connie Norris; grandchildren Megan Norris, Richard Dillahunt and Glenn (Rachel) Dillahunt; great-grandchildren Hayden Dillahunt, Chloe Dillahunt, Ethan Fewlass and Kayden Dillahunt; several nieces and nephews. Dottie is preceded in death by her parents and brothers



Thomas and Fred Hunt. Visitation will be held Friday from 12-2pm with the service to honor Dottie beginning at 2:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



