TAYS, Betty Jean

Age 79, of Butler Twp., passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. Betty Jean was born September 17, 1942, in Greenville, TN, to the late Walter Rome and Florence Elizabeth (Babb)

Dixon. In addition to her

parents, Betty Jean was preceded in death by her loving

husband of 52 years, James K. Tays, in 2017; son-in-law,

Robert Buckler; sister-in-law, JoAnn Leonard; and nephew, James R. Smith. Betty Jean is

survived by two daughters, Tracie Tays and Kristi Buckler; three grandchildren, Brooke, Bobby and Mark Buckler; brother-in-law, Paul Leonard; nieces and nephews, Beverly

Galloway, Donna Leiter, Jeff Leonard, Debbie Leonard and Peggy Smith. Betty Jean was a hairdresser for over 34 years in the Vandalia area. The family will be receiving friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 14, at Morton &

Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Tipp City, Ohio. If friends desire, contributions may be made in memory of Betty Jean to St. Jude Children's Hospital. To send a special message to the family, please visit


www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com


