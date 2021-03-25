X

TAYLOR, Timothy

TAYLOR, Timothy Phillip

Timothy Phillip Taylor, 62, of Springfield, passed away March 21, 2021, in Miami

Valley Hospital as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was born December 29, 1958, in

Urbana, Ohio, the son of

Donald Clayton and Mary (Badgley) Taylor. Tim enjoyed fishing, camping and all things related to the outdoors. He was also well known as a

"Handyman" and had been employed in rental maintenance. He is survived by two children, Levi (Denee) Taylor and Shelby Taylor; one granddaughter, Lyla Odessa Ann Taylor and

another on the way; siblings, Ed (Cora) Taylor, Chris (Sharon) Taylor and Kathy (Don) Shuster Wadsworth; the mother of

Tim's children, Karen Smith and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Dalton Timothy Taylor; a brother, Larry Taylor and his parents. Private services will be held for Mr. Taylor's family. Memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy online. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES - KENNEY - ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

