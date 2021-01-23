TAYLOR, Shanda

TAYLOR (Florence), Shanda Marie



Shanda Marie Florence Taylor was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Theodore Florence and



Barbara Scott on July 27, 1957. She was raised in Dayton where she graduated in 1975. Preceded in death by father, Theodore Florence; mother, Barbara (Bernard) Freeman; brothers, Michael and Devlon Taylor.



Left to cherish her by her love of 50 years, Andrew Jennings; sisters, Donna Taylor (Anthony), Darla Stirtmire (Tyrone), Mary Milton, Ronnie Vineyard, Renee Jackson; children, Andta'Juan Jennings (Quanisha), Andrew Jennings III (Amanda), Shalove Jennings, Shadara Jennings, Shakeya Jennings; 17 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday, January 25, 2021, Ethan Temple



Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Road.



Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m.; Live Stream on AFFINITY



MEMORIAL CHAPEL Facebook page. A Caring Farewell by



AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43206; Share sympathy at www.AMCobits.com.

