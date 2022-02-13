TAYLOR, Paul Edward



Age 88, of Franklin Township, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born on October 17, 1933, in Beattyville, KY, to the late Greene and Linnie Taylor (Creech).



Mr. Taylor proudly served in the United States Army, when returning to the area he went to work for GM as a truck driver, retiring in 1991. After retirement, he owned and operated his own dump truck for 20 years. He found enjoyment in mowing his own grass and taking care of his yard, as well as doing puzzles and word searches. Every morning he would meet at McDonald's for coffee with his buddies.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Paul is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Denise Ward; sons, Brian (Roxanne) Taylor, and Timothy Scott Taylor; grandchildren, Alicia Taylor (James Wallace), Angela and Ashley Ward, and Timothy Scott Taylor II; great-grandchildren, Adelyn, Devin, and Kinsley Moore, and Axel Taylor; significant other, Kathy Houndeshell.



Visitation for Mr. Taylor will be on Monday, February 14, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Funeral service will be Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Taylor family.



