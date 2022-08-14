TAYLOR, Morgan A.



Age 52, of Chatham, New York, passed away suddenly after a brief illness. He was born September 5, 1969, in Kettering, Ohio; the son of Gordon and Elizabeth Taylor. He is preceded in death by his father. Morgan is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Rachel Loshak; children, Harvey and Ridley; mother, Elizabeth; sister, Ann; brother, Grant (Katherine); nephews, Scott, Owen, Silas; niece, Rae; and loving extended family members and friends, here and in the UK.



He was a renowned musician in the Dayton music scene of the 1990s and then in New York City's Lower East Side where he met his wife, Rachel, at The Living Room. They were married there in 2004. Morgan created the World of Gustafer Yellowgold with his songwriting and cartooning abilities and began sharing it with children and families. During his journey with Gustafer Yellowgold, he toured all over the United States, England, and Korea and earned two Grammy nominations. His son, Harvey, was born in 2008 and Ridley in 2010; and they continued to tour as a family, making dear friends around the country. Morgan and Rachel settled in the Hudson Valley where they continued to nurture a strong connection to friends and community. Morgan was unbeatable in Pictionary and Name That Tune. He was a lover of hot sauce and Funyuns, and had a weakness for puns, which he wrote, illustrated, and shared often. Morgan truly was the best dad Harvey and Ridley could have asked for. He will be missed terribly by everyone who knew him.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 4:00PM at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 7001 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459. Friends who are unable to attend may view the livestream on the Southminster Presbyterian Church website, www.sminster.com/Morgan-Taylor/. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Taffy Presents or the Hungry for Music Foundation in memory of Morgan. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com