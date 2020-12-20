TAYLOR, Mary



Age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am,



Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com