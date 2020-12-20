TAYLOR, Mary
Age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am,
Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral