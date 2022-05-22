TAYLOR, Lee W.



Lee W. Taylor, 92, passed into the arms of the Lord on



Sunday, May 15, 2022. Born on August 23, 1929, in Columbus, OH, to the late George G.



Taylor and Ruth Helen



(Seymour) Taylor, Lee served in the U.S. Navy during the



Korean War. He retired from Speco Division/Kelsey Hayes and then worked as an



assembler at Walmart until the age of 86. He volunteered at Springfield Regional Cancer



Center and served on the Foundation Board. A former pastor, Lee was committed to leading others to the Lord, along with his wife Irene, who preceded him in death. He is survived by a son, Owen (Trudy) Clark; three daughters: Kathy Sahle,



Deonna (Chris) Crall, and Regina (Tony) Hannon; stepson: Ray (Terry) Terrell; grandchildren: Matt and Ron Clark, Katie and Brandon Sahle, Chrisdee Rastatter and Brad Crall, Carrie Bell, Tony and Tom Hannon, Randy Terrell and Kristen Hills; and many great-grandchildren; two sisters: Agnes Morrison and Harriett (Mike) Donovan, and his loving companion, Ann



Boysel who brought much joy to his life. Lee was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Visitation is Tuesday, May 24, from 5-7 pm at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral on Wednesday, May 25 at 10:30 am, with Pastor Dave Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

