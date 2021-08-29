TAYLOR, Lashaunda J.



Age 42, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs, Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to



service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com