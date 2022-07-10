TAYLOR, Karen Sue



Karen Sue Taylor was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother, cousin and friend. She died Monday, July 4th, 2022, receiving independence from her body and going into the arms of our Lord. Deeply loved by husband of almost 40 years Carl David Taylor, daughters Terri Sue and Melissa, grandchildren Claire and Seth, cousin Nancy, stepchildren Denny and Debbie and their families. Predeceased by granddaughter Bonnie, our littlest angel. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, 513-847-1088 Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 11:00am – 1:00 pm with interment following at Rest Haven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati (Blue Ash), OH 45241, 513-563-2260.

