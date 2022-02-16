TAYLOR, Johnny

TAYLOR, Jr., Johnny
Age 79, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. Funeral service 11 am, Thursday, February 17, at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 3701 Salem Ave.
Visitation 9-11 am. Family will
receive friends 10-11 am.
Interment Restland Cemetery, Dallas, TX. Arrangements
entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral