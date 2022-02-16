TAYLOR, Johnny

Hamburger icon
TAYLOR, Jr., Johnny

Age 79, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. Funeral service 11 am, Thursday, February 17, at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church, 3701 Salem Ave.

Visitation 9-11 am. Family will

receive friends 10-11 am.

Interment Restland Cemetery, Dallas, TX. Arrangements

entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

