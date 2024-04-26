Taylor, John L.



TAYLOR, John L. - age 85 of Fairfield Township, OH, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Manhattan, New York City, on October 3, 1938, to the late Harry and Grace (Daly) Taylor.



After serving his country in the U.S. Army, John returned to New York and became an elevator mechanic for Herk Elevator. He continued to work in the elevator industry for 38 years, retiring from Schindler Elevator in Cincinnati.



John's faith was very important to him. He was a devout Catholic all of his life, and a member of the St. Maximilian Kolbe parish. He greatly enjoyed his 25 years of retirement, and especially loved being on the golf course playing golf with his daughter and friends. John was known as a gracious, gentle and kind man. His character and commitment while working alongside his wife helping his community and many in need, will long be remembered by all who knew and loved John.



John was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His life revolved around his family and his desire was to help make their lives better any way that he could. He is survived by his soulmate and adoring wife of over 40 years, Kim Taylor; his loving children; daughter Jennifer (Kevin) Ruhl; and son Donald (Kelly) Taylor; his special grandchildren Natalie Ruhl, Michael Ruhl, and Jocelyn Taylor who knew and loved him as "Pops".



The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM, on Monday, April 29, 2024, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Fairfield, OH, with a Christian Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 AM with Father Larry Tharp officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's memory and expressions of sympathy will be appreciated by the family in the form of a contribution to the John and Kim Taylor Family Golf Scholarship, c/o College Heights Foundation, 1703 Chestnut St., Bowling Green, KY 42101 (Western Kentucky University); alumni.wku.edu/taylorfamilygolf. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



