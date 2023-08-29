Taylor, Jack M.



age 97 left this life to be with the Lord, on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Jack was born on July 6, 1927 in Selma, AL. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Betty Jean Taylor. He lives behind a daughter, Jackie Taylor and granddaughter, Cherish Lombard. He received his undergraduate engineering degree from Auburn University, a master's degree in engineering from The Air Force Institute of Technology and an MBA from Wright State University. As a career military officer he served 30 years before his retirement in 1974. While on active duty he wore ribbons representing 26 awards including the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, The Air Medal and the Purple Heart. He served his country during three wars, had his aircraft shout out from underneath him in the Korean Conflict where the Chinese Communists took him prisoner. He was repatriated in 1953 and Subsequently flew 101 combat missions in Southeast Asia (Vietnam). His career included being a project manager of the Atlas Space Booster launch platforms at Cape Canaveral. He was the initial Director of the MX missile program. His most enjoyable assignment was the American Embassy in Rome, Italy. He and Betty-Jean Married in 1961 and they traveled extensively; had dinner many evenings overlooking the Roman Coliseum, ate stuffed grape leaves within the shadow of the Acropolis, breakfasts many mornings beside the pool at the Erawan in Bangkok, enjoyed the beauties of the jungle in Northeast Thailand, Sipped Singapore slings at the Raffles in Singapore, experienced the thrill of visiting the Taj Mahal by full moonlight, and the many vacations at Orange Beach and Waikiki. He was also an usher at Chapel 1, Wright-Patterson AFB. As a Christian, he enjoyed a very full life and had no regrets in leaving it for a better place. Graveside service with Military Honors 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



