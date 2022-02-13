TAYLOR, DOUGLAS

TAYLOR,



Dr. Douglas Hiram



He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Elizabeth (Betty) White Taylor, daughter Jennifer (Tony) Sibley of College Corner, Ohio, son Brian (Barbel) Taylor of Bonita Springs, Florida, sister Joy (Conrad) Stietenroth of Normangee, Texas, sister-in-law Judy White of Camden, Ohio, step-granddaughter Sarah (Paul) Page of Bonita Springs, Florida. He has many loving nieces and nephews and extended family.



He was preceded in death by his mother Jewel Scroggins Taylor, his father Hiram E. Taylor, his stepmother Lillian Lindsey Taylor, his half brothers Ray Arnold, William Arnold, and Tommy Arnold, and his brother-in-law Bill White.



Donations in his memory may be made to the College Corner United Methodist Church and the West College Corner Volunteer Fire Department.

