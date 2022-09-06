journal-news logo
X

TAYLOR, Delois

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TAYLOR, Delois C.

Age 89, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, September 9, 2022, at Mt Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Mia Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Rev. Walker officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHANK, Edward
2
LOWE, Donald
3
MITCHELL, Blontas
4
COLEMAN, Robert
5
SCARPELLI, Joseph
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top