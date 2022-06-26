TAYLOR, Barbara E.



Barbara E. Taylor, 92, passed away Sunday, June 12 at Bethany Lutheran Village. Born January 4, 1930, in the coastal town of Portland, England, she grew up in Knowle, near Birmingham, England, and trained as a teacher there. She taught at a primary school in London before emigrating to the USA with her husband, R. Perry Taylor, in 1953. They lived first in Evanston, Illinois, before moving to Southern California, and eventually, to Chillicothe, Ohio, in 1967. There, Barbara served as chairman of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters and became involved in local Democratic politics. She served briefly on the city council in Chillicothe, and ran unsuccessfully to become a U.S. Representative in 1976.



The Taylors eventually resettled in Southern California, in the 1980s to set up and jointly run a travel business arranging walking tours for Americans in the countryside of their native England. This retirement business allowed Barbara to explore twin passions for travel and gardening. The couple enjoyed exploring outlying scenic spots in the British Isles for their tours, and Barbara in particular engaged with the local people who were experts in local flora and fauna.



The couple also traveled extensively in the American West and visited all seven continents in their lifetimes. After Perry's death in 2013, Barbara moved to Centerville. She continued gardening in her 80s and 90s. She is survived by her daughters, Natalie Bergmann, of Centerville, Marianne Atterbury, of London, England; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service will be held for Barbara on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 10:00 am in the Willis O Serr II Grand Room at Bethany Village, 6643 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH 45459. Condolences can be sent to the family at



