TAULBEE, Lillie



Age 85, of Somerville, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Astoria Health and Rehab. She was born August 14, 1935, in Chavis, KY, to Samuel and Maggie (White) Deaton. She was a homemaker. Lillie was a member of Heavenly Highway Tabernacle. Lillie is survived by her sons, Arnold (Gloria) Taulbee of Eaton, Albert (Rhonda) Taulbee of Hamilton, Anthony (Rebecca) Taulbee of Eaton; daughters, Tammy (Raymond) Hager of Middletown, Lisa Taulbee of Farmersville, Tennille (Ed) Kelty of AL; 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Shari Perry, close family friend. Also thanks to the staff at Astoria Health for the care given to our mom. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard L. Taulbee; brothers, Bev Noble, Troy Deaton, Arnold Deaton, Fred Deaton, Solomon Deaton, Clyde Deaton. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor David Zornes officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Astoria Health and Rehab Activity Dept., 300 Astoria Rd. Germantown, OH 45327. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



