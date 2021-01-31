TATONE, Paul

TATONE, Sr., Paul J.



Paul J. Tatone, Sr., a legend in the Miami Valley auto industry for over 50 years, died



peacefully of natural causes Wednesday, January 27, 2021, in Huber Heights, Ohio. He was 93.



The youngest of 9 children, Tatone, the Dayton-born



Patriarch of the Fairborn, Ohio-based Tatone Automotive



Network, began his 50-plus year career in the auto business in 1948 after proudly serving in the United States Army during WWII.



Paul's reputation as a highly successful sales manager at a Dayton Chevrolet dealership during the 1950's caught the



attention of General Motors (GM,) who provided Paul the



opportunity to own a Buick dealership In Fairborn, OH. From 1959 to 1979 he became one of the top GM dealers in the Midwest. Over the years, as Paul's passion grew for real estate development in the Fairborn area, the Tatone auto brand name grew significantly as a family business with the



establishment of Bob Tatone Ford, Steve Tatone Buick-GMC, Mark Tatone Lincoln-Mercury in Fairborn and Paul Tatone Pontiac in New Carlisle. All of Paul's sons and daughters took on significant roles in the various Tatone franchises.



Paul was an avid supporter of several youth organizations over the years. He had a great passion for and made a significant impact on the establishment and growth of the Dayton Amateur Hockey Association in the mid 1960's with his



sponsorship of numerous youth ice hockey teams.



Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Giovanni and Columbia Tatone; sisters Rose, Helen, Anna and Angela; brothers Paul (infant,) Louis, Ralph, and Lawrence; and Doris (Snow) Tatone, the mother of his children.



Paul is survived by his wife of 43 years Carol Tatone; his stepson Kent Sexton; stepdaughter Kim Grisez; daughters and



sons-in law: Paulette & Jerry Buening, Denise & Steve Potter; sons and daughters-in law: Robert & Pam Tatone, Steve and Linda Tatone, P.J. and Charlsee Tatone, Mark & Lisa Tatone and his 16 beloved grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church in Huber Heights, OH, on Saturday,



February 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM. For safety reasons, masks will be required at the service. The service will also be livestreamed at Sulphur Grove UMC on YouTube.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be directed to Hospice of Dayton.



Arrangements by Marker Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights, OH.

