TASSEFF, George Lynn



May 3, 1963- Dec. 10, 2020.



Survived by the love of his life, Leslie McConnell; father George Tasseff; sister Georgianna Tasseff Davis;



Geoffrey Tasseff, Gregory



Logan and best friend Doug Marcum. George was famous for doing wheelies all over Dayton! He was known as stickerman - making stickers, magnets and signs at Traders World. He always had a smile on his face and even more after meeting his love - Leslie. Resting place will be Buffalo, New York.

