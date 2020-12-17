TASSEFF, George Lynn
May 3, 1963- Dec. 10, 2020.
Survived by the love of his life, Leslie McConnell; father George Tasseff; sister Georgianna Tasseff Davis;
Geoffrey Tasseff, Gregory
Logan and best friend Doug Marcum. George was famous for doing wheelies all over Dayton! He was known as stickerman - making stickers, magnets and signs at Traders World. He always had a smile on his face and even more after meeting his love - Leslie. Resting place will be Buffalo, New York.
TASSEFF, George
TASSEFF, George Lynn