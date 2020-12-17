X

TASSEFF, George

TASSEFF, George Lynn

May 3, 1963- Dec. 10, 2020.

Survived by the love of his life, Leslie McConnell; father George Tasseff; sister Georgianna Tasseff Davis;

Geoffrey Tasseff, Gregory

Logan and best friend Doug Marcum. George was famous for doing wheelies all over Dayton! He was known as stickerman - making stickers, magnets and signs at Traders World. He always had a smile on his face and even more after meeting his love - Leslie. Resting place will be Buffalo, New York.

