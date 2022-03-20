TARLTON, Mary Adeline



95, passed away peacefully at the Springfield Masonic



Community on March 17, 2022. She was born on the family farm at Donnelsville, Ohio, on February 2, 1927, the daughter of Edgar Earl and Bess (Wilbirt) Howett. She was preceded in death by her parents, her



husband Robert Tarlton in 2001, and her sisters Jeanette (William) Brown and Eileen (Roger) Lemaster. She is



survived by her brother-in-law Don Tarlton, her nieces



Margaret (John) Bartley, Norma (Tim) Helentjaris, Regina (Paul) Kostyu, Nancy Lemaster, Audrey Gill, Arlene Cottrell,



Rebecca Eagen, Sue Cutlip, Bobbi Kaiser, Joyce Sabin and



numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews. She graduated from Olive Branch High School in 1945 and worked for the dentist Dr. Harold Krapp and for the Springfield Clinic. She and her husband settled in Apache Junction, Arizona in 1970 and she lived there until 2017. Mary was a skilled quilter, and she and her husband enjoyed antiques. The family wishes to thank the Springfield Masonic Community for the enjoyable life and the good care she received in the five years she



resided there. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 10AM at Arise in Christ Lutheran Church, Donnelsville, with funeral service to follow at 11AM at the church with Rev.



Peter Kruse presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Springfield Masonic Community or to Arise in Christ Lutheran Church, Donnelsville. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



