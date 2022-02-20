TANNER, Robert "Bob"



Age 77 of Germantown, passed away February 16, 2022. He was born in Cleveland, OH, to the late Marvin and Eleanor (Mikes) Tanner, graduated from John Adams High School in Cleveland, and then went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Miami University. Bob owned an insurance business for many years and also spent 7 years owning and running the Downtowner Restaurant. He was the founder of P.O.G.S.-Pilgrims Of Germantown Society that met every Thanksgiving morning for a time era themed breakfast. He was instrumental in the construction of the facilities at Kercher Park and served as as past president of the Germantown Lions Club. Bob was a family man and loved his family dearly, he was



affectionately known as "Boompah" to all of his grandchildren. He had an infectious laugh, great sense of humor and loved his dogs. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Jim Tanner. Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Charlene (Kostak) Tanner, his sons Rob (Zoey Ding) Tanner and Mike (Jessika) Tanner, grandchildren Annika,



Nikolas, Meagan, Anne, Kate Tanner, his brother Tom (Donna) Tanner, brother-in-law Jack (Kathy) Kostak, sister-in-law Ellie Tanner and numerous extended family members and friends. On Sunday, February 27th between 1 PM and 4 PM the family will receive friends and family at the Florentine in Germantown for a gathering to celebrate Bob's life. Graveside services will be held privately at Germantown Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

