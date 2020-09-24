TANNER, Jeannette L. Age 95, of Brookville, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Kingston of Miamisburg, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; by her parents, Everett & Stella Copp; and by a brother, Donald Copp. She was a longtime member of Brookville Community United Methodist Church and she retired as the Principal's secretary at Brookville High School. Jeannette is survived by children, Ronald (Marty) Tanner, Carolyn (Robert) Todd; grandchildren, Nicholas (Shelly) Tanner, Patrick Tanner, Brian (Darla) Todd & Chris (Laura) Todd; great-grandchildren, Landon, Graeme, Jake, Hannah, Taylor, Darcy, Emilynne, Christian & Brycen; sister-in-law, Anna Copp and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM, Fri. Sep. 25 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with Pastor Chris Miller officiating. A private burial will be held at Arlington Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 AM, Friday, until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Community UMC, Brookville. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com IMPORTANT: Masks are required for all guests attending.

