Tangeman, James Edward



TANGEMAN, James Edward, age 86, of Tipp City, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital. James was a retired Electrical Engineer with Newco Electric and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer and a starter at Kitty Hawk Golf Course. He was preceded in death by his wife, Madonna "Donna"; his parents, William G. and Anna C. Tangeman; sister, Marliene Sherman; and brother, F. William Tangeman. James is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Lisa & David Via; sons & daughter-in-law, Steven Tangeman, David Tangeman, Jeff & Jackie Tangeman, and Eric Tangeman; brothers, Robert Tangeman and Thomas Tangeman; grandchildren, Kaylee Via, Alicia (Layton) Flatt, and Mitch Via. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, June 28, 2024 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Food Pantry in James's memory. Arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



