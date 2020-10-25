TALBOT, Ronald L.



Ronald L. Talbot,77, of Springfield, passed away October 21, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 25, 1942, in Pontiac, Michigan, the son of Donald L. and Beatrice Adele (Simmons) Talbot. Mr. Talbot was a devoted member of the Lighthouse Tabernacle. He



enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Michigan Football fan. He was a Veteran of the Unite States Army serving three tours of duty during the Vietnam Conflict. Ron was a truck driver and instructor for over 40 years at J B Hunt, Home Run and Clark State Community College. Survivors include his beloved wife of 33 years; Phyllis (Baker) Talbot, two daughters; Toni (Kenneth) Bolin and Patricia (Joseph) Bennett, several grandchildren, one brother; James Andrew Talbot, niece; Karen N. Newton, nephew; James E. (Melissa) Newton, great nieces and nephews; Melissa, Tim, Sawyer, Kristi and Jason Cameron,



Tracy Marshall, special buddy Todd Nokes, Jessica and Gary Claggett. He was preceded in death by a daughter; Deborah K. Marshall, a brother; William Thomas Talbot (who was killed in Vietnam) and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Masks are requested.

