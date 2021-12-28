TALBOT, M. Brown "Tab"



71, of Farmersville, peacefully passed away at home, Monday, December 20, 2021. He was born November 20, 1950, in Dayton to the late Jason and Edna Brown. Tab is survived by his loving wife of 51 years,



Debbie Brown; children, Tabetha (Aaron) Buzbee, Tiffani (James) Tobias, and



Jason A.T. Brown; grandchildren, Sean (Carina) Tobias, Brett Hardyman, Tanner



Tobias, Emma Buzbee, and Seth Buzbee; great-granddaughter, Sloane Tobias; and many loving friends and family. He



enjoyed flying his RC airplanes, and spending time with his family, camping, fishing, boating and ATVing. He was a good man. He was also the unofficial leader of what he called the the "Farmersville Bantetoes". Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate to Farmersville Fire Department, 207 N. Elm Street, Farmersville, OH 45325.



www.RLCFC.com