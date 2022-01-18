TAGYE (Kennedy), Carol Ann



74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, January 13th at 6:36 pm at Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community. Carol grew up in Harrisburg, PA, before moving west to attend the University of Dayton, where she received her Bachelors of Science degree and met her husband James Tagye. Carol spent years caring for others as a Medical Technician until she left her career and dedicated her life to raising her two children. Carol had an endless love for nature. Whether growing her prized tomatoes, picking strawberries and rhubarb for her much beloved jam, enjoying a cup of tea while watching the birds and squirrels play in the backyard, or just sitting on the front porch and watching storms roll in; there was never a lack of beauty to the world around her. Carol treasured her Catholic faith and would attend Mass as often as she could. She was a devoted wife, a loving and committed mother, a caring neighbor, proud of her Scotch, Irish, and German heritage, and an overall wonderful soul. She is survived by her daughter Laura (Tagye) Brooks, son-in-law Scott Gaumont, son William Tagye, daughter-in-law Ami



Tagye, her four grandchildren, her brother James (Mary)



Kennedy, and numerous family and friends. The family will receive visitors wishing to pay their respects on Wednesday, January 19 from 5-7 PM at Tobias Funeral Home-Belmont. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday January 20th at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com