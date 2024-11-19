Taggart, Franklin D.



Franklin D. Taggart age 90 of Trenton, Ohio passed away Friday November 15, 2024. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 30, 1934 the son of Gordon and Mildred (Sweeney) Taggart. On January 7, 1952 , in Hamilton, Ohio, he married Violet L. Pike and she preceded him in death on December 17, 2007. Mr. Taggart had work as a machinist for General Motors Harrison Radiator Plant, for 22 years, earning many awards for creating repair parts.



Survivors include 3 daughters, Jan (Rob) Doan, Carol (Randy) Collins, and Kim (Russell) Davidson; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; a brother, Clarence (Jeanie) Taggart.



Besides his wife he was also preceded in death by a son, Ken Taggart; a grandson Matthew Collins; 2 sisters and 5 Brothers.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Wednesday November 20, 2024 in the Zettler Funeral Home 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed burial in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Wednesday in the funeral home. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





