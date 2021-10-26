TACKETT, Randy Dale "Dog of Dayton"



Age 69 of Franklin, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Atrium Medical



Center. He was born October 20, 1952, in McDowell,



Kentucky, the son of the late Delmon and Ruth Tackett. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sons, Jason Tackett, and Ryan Fry. Randy is survived by his wife of 25 years, Beverly; children, Jessica (Dwayne) Whitt, Deven (Matt) Elwer, Corry (Eric) Sorrell, and Casey (Brady) Perry; grandchildren, Briann Brinegar, Tyler and Reese Elwer, Randy, Kaytie, and Troy Sorrell, Kaleb and Mason Perry, Chyler Tackett; sister, Sharon (Bill) Murray; as well as numerous



cousins and many friends. Randy had an incredible work ethic from a young age. He moved out at the age of 16 to a boarding house, but continued to work and excel at school, graduating from Kiser High School in 1970. He then went to college, still while holding a job, and graduated with an Associate's Degree in Labor Studies from OSU. He joined the union on November 10, 1971, and worked with his tools up until he



became a Business Agent for Millwright Local 1311 and 1066. He was on the State Executive Board for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, the President of the Southwest Ohio



District Council of Carpenters, Executive Board Member of the AFL-CIO and sat on the Dayton Building Trades Board. Randy was a Sublime Prince of the Royal Secret 32nd Degree Mason with the West Carrollton Masonic Lodge 737. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. Randy retired at 50 years old in 2003.



During retirement, he rode his motorcycle through all 50 states. He was an incredible, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was LEGENDARY. Ride easy, Daddy Bulldog! Visitation will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439) with a Masonic Service



beginning at 6:00 pm, followed by a eulogy. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 10:00 am, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Josh Clifford officiating.



Burial will follow in Woodhill Cemetery. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

